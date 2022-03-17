See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Lindsay Miller, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Miller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lindsay Miller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Lindsay Miller works at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Brian Davis, PA
Brian Davis, PA
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Theresa Rothrock, PA
Theresa Rothrock, PA
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Shirley Powell, PA-C
Shirley Powell, PA-C
4.4 (14)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Dermatology
    2107 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 241-1111
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Miller?

    Mar 17, 2022
    Lindsay Miller was very knowledgeable and kind. I felt very at ease with her!
    Phyllis Riso — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Miller, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Miller, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Miller to family and friends

    Lindsay Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Miller, PA-C.

    About Lindsay Miller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235205931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Miller, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Miller works at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp in Redding, CA. View the full address on Lindsay Miller’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Lindsay Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Miller, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.