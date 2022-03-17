Lindsay Miller, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Miller, PA-C
Overview
Lindsay Miller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA.
Lindsay Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Redding Dermatology2107 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-1111
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Miller?
Lindsay Miller was very knowledgeable and kind. I felt very at ease with her!
About Lindsay Miller, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Miller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Miller works at
11 patients have reviewed Lindsay Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.