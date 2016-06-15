Lindsay Musto, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Musto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Musto, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1720 Nicholasville Road Suite 506, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Lindsay Musto listened to my health concerns and took time to find a diagnosis. She was very sweet and helpful and made me feel like I was family. I highly recommend her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851649958
Lindsay Musto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Musto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lindsay Musto using Healthline FindCare.
Lindsay Musto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
