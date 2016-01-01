See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Luz Alcaraz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Luz Alcaraz, FNP

Luz Alcaraz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Luz Alcaraz works at Associated Family Physicians in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Luz Alcaraz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Family Physicians
    8110 TIMBERLAKE WAY, Sacramento, CA 95823 (916) 689-4111
    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Luz Alcaraz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295793552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luz Alcaraz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Luz Alcaraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luz Alcaraz works at Associated Family Physicians in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Luz Alcaraz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Luz Alcaraz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luz Alcaraz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luz Alcaraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luz Alcaraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

