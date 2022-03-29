Dr. Ripton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marianne Ripton, OD
Dr. Marianne Ripton, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.

Lenscrafters #6764550 E Cactus Rd Ste 240, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 494-7336
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I've been seeing Dr. Ripton for years. I didn't love her last location (in the worlds most depressing mall), but I was thrilled to hear she had changed locations. She's always on time, fast service, takes great care of her patients.
- Optometry
- English
- 1013992049
Dr. Ripton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripton.
