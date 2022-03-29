See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Marianne Ripton, OD

Optometry
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Marianne Ripton, OD

Dr. Marianne Ripton, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Ripton works at Lenscrafters #676 in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ripton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lenscrafters #676
    4550 E Cactus Rd Ste 240, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-7336
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marianne Ripton, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013992049
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ripton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ripton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

