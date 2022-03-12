Dr. Michael Hussar, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hussar, PHD
Dr. Michael Hussar, PHD is a Psychologist in Upper Montclair, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 209 Cooper Ave Ste 5C, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 317-8285
Dr. Hussar was my first experience with therapy. He was extremely helpful in guiding me through times of high anxiety, my parent passing away, and the pandemic. Throughout I felt heard and he remembered things from our sessions even I forgot. He helped me develop a toolkit to face the challenges that would come up.
- Psychology
- English
- 1225202070
Dr. Hussar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.