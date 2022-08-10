See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Michelle Murphy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michelle Murphy, FNP

Michelle Murphy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Michelle Murphy works at Peak Performance & Prevention in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Performance and Prevention
    317 4th St Nw, Puyallup, WA 98371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 441-3330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I have been going to p-3 since shortly after Michelle opened. I am so very well taken care of. The clinic is a game changer in my opinion. Focusing on functional wellness has allowed us to really hone in on my specific challenges and put the things that are not a big deal on the back burner. I have utilized a good number of the services they offer and have been very pleased with my results and their attention to detail.
    Kelly J Huseby — Aug 10, 2022
    Photo: Michelle Murphy, FNP
    About Michelle Murphy, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669664454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Murphy, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Murphy works at Peak Performance & Prevention in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Michelle Murphy’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Michelle Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

