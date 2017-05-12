See All Psychologists in Barrington, IL
Patricia Koltun, PSY

Psychology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Patricia Koltun, PSY is a Psychologist in Barrington, IL. 

Patricia Koltun works at Gleason Counseling Services Pllc in Barrington, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gleason Counseling Services Pllc
    1000 Hart Rd Ste 130, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 245-7067
    Monday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Healthy Habits Key To Wellness
    2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 103, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 245-7067
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 12, 2017
    The absolute best. Extremely knowledgeable and thorough. Works extremely hard and long hours (called me back around 9 PM twice as she was still working). Made extra accommodations to get my daughter in to see her as she had upcoming deadlines for ACT and SAT testing. Caught a visual/neurological disability my daughter had been struggling with her entire life. Cannot say enough great things about her. Honestly the absolute best!!!!
    Michael Schuett in Wauconda, IL — May 12, 2017
    About Patricia Koltun, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1417112863
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Koltun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Patricia Koltun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Koltun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Koltun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Koltun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

