Offers telehealth
Susan Combs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Health First Bluegrass1640 Bryan Station Rd Ste 1, Lexington, KY 40505 Directions (859) 288-2425
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Susan, and her staff, are efficient, knowledgeable, responsive, and caring. They have been a lifeline for me, since moving back to my hometown of Hazard, from Florida. I hold them in the highest regard, and their care is thorough and highly effective. No where have I received more trustworthy treatment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780063065
Susan Combs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Susan Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Combs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.