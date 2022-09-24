Van Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Van Nguyen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Van Nguyen, PA-C
Van Nguyen, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Van Nguyen works at
Van Nguyen's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Van Nguyen?
Van is simply amazing and extremely knowledgeable
About Van Nguyen, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Female
- 1700838315
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Van Nguyen using Healthline FindCare.
