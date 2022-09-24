See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Van Nguyen, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Van Nguyen, PA-C

Van Nguyen, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Van Nguyen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Van Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Van Nguyen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1700838315
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Van Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Van Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Van Nguyen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Van Nguyen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Van Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Van Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Van Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Van Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

