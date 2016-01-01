Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Irvine, California

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Irvine, CA

Find qualified optometrists near you in Irvine, CA who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

1,358 Results for Optometry near Irvine, CA

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Irvine, CA

Residents of Irvine have several healthcare systems available to them, including Hoag and Kaiser Permanente. Within 10 miles of Irvine, Healthbridge Children’s Hospital and CHOC Children’s Hospital are the nearest dedicated children’s hospitals. Veterans living in Irvine have access to Santa Ana VA Clinic and Laguna Hills VA Clinic. More than ten mental health facilities operate throughout Irvine, including Alter Behavioral Health and SoCal Empowered - Orange County Mental Health Provider.

Irvine’s Top-Rated Facilities

CHOC Children’s Hospital is one of only nine children’s hospitals to make the Leapfrog Group’s Top Children’s Hospital list for patient safety and quality. U.S. News nationally ranks CHOC Children’s Hospital in seven children’s specialties, including:

  • #14 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology
  • #20 in pediatric orthopedics
  • #24 in pediatric cancer

Hoag has two acute-care hospitals and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag’s highest performing hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, nationally ranks in five adult specialties, including:

  • #44 in gastroenterology & GI surgery
  • #50 in geriatrics
5 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.