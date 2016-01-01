Buffalo houses the nationally ranked Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a couple of high-performing medical facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy-Hospital Buffalo. The Buffalo Psychiatry Center offers mental health care. Children can find general care in the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as #34 in Cancer for adult specialty. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center rates high performing in two procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Buffalo General Medical Center as the #1 healthcare facility in Buffalo and the #17 ranked facility in New York. Buffalo General Medical Center is high performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including: