Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD
Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol works at
Dr. Cohen-Gadol's Office Locations
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Cohen-Gadol was the first doctor to actually know how to correct my hemifacial spasms. I found his name on Facebook in a support group. It seems that general practitioners and even neurologists have no idea that surgery is not only possible, but is the only option to fix those never ending spasms. I recommend him highly. After my surgery I woke up spasm free for the first time in four years!
About Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1215962279
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Mayo Clinic
- University of California, San Diego
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen-Gadol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen-Gadol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen-Gadol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol speaks Persian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Gadol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Gadol.
