Overview of Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD

Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cohen-Gadol works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.