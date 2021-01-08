Overview

Dr. Abha Rani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Rani works at Digestive Health Physicians PC in Cheektowaga, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.