Dr. Adam Bledsoe, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Adam Bledsoe, MD

Dr. Adam Bledsoe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Dr. Bledsoe works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bledsoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Adam Bledsoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073929733
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Bledsoe’s profile.

    Dr. Bledsoe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

