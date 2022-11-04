Dr. Adnan Badr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Badr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adnan Badr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tichreen and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Badr works at
Locations
Park Ventura Endoscopy Centerllc3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-2300
Plano Texas Health Presbyterian6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 265-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The entire team for my endoscopy and colonoscopy were great. They made me comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. The procedure went well and quickly. I did have a lot of info to absorb after and it would have been good to have a followup visit. The staff followed up on my call and on results so that was good. These days it seems there is a block in talking/seeing docs. I called when I was ready to start prep because one item was no longer abailable. I felt I should have been notified and told what to do instead in part. Some was not reviewed so I used my instincts. Also I called about cleansing not workng. Eventually it did but not completely. I have info for next time now so that is good. Overall I would highly recommend Dr Badr
About Dr. Adnan Badr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Lattakia Nat Hosp|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Tichreen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badr speaks Arabic.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Badr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.