Dr. Adnan Badr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tichreen and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Badr works at Preston Crossing Endoscopy Ctr in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.