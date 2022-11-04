See All Gastroenterologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Adnan Badr, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (109)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adnan Badr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tichreen and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Badr works at Preston Crossing Endoscopy Ctr in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Ventura Endoscopy Centerllc
    3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-2300
  2. 2
    Plano Texas Health Presbyterian
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 265-4190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Virtual Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1770552945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Lattakia Nat Hosp|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Tichreen
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Badr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badr works at Preston Crossing Endoscopy Ctr in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Badr’s profile.

    Dr. Badr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Badr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

