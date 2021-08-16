Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexeeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Kuban Ate Medicinskij Institut and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Lawrenceville Neurology Center10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 896-1701
Lawrenceville Neurology Center2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 896-1701
- 3 3131 Princeton Pike Ste 202, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
I have been a patient of Dr. Alexeeva for a few years now. She is so humble and pleasant, always takes her time to answers any questions or concerns I might have. Dr. Alexeeva listens and gives me the best recommendations. The staff always greets me with a smile and very pleasant.I couldn’t be happier to that I found the ideal neurologist. I would definitely recommend my family and friends to her.
About Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1093799876
- Hahnemann University School Of Medicine At Drexel University
- Kuban Ate Medicinskij Institut
- Epilepsy
Dr. Alexeeva has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexeeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexeeva speaks Russian.
