Overview

Dr. Ajay Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Effingham Health System and Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Cardiovasclar Assocs Eastern GA in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Swainsboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.