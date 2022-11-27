Overview of Dr. Akhilesh Jain, MB BS

Dr. Akhilesh Jain, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences (India) and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Jain works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Bypass, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.