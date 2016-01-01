Dr. Ude accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akuezunkpa Ude, MD
Overview
Dr. Akuezunkpa Ude, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ude works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6509Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Akuezunkpa Ude, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1336223825
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ude works at
Dr. Ude has seen patients for Constipation and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ude has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.