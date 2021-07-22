Dr. Alberto Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Fernandez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
South Florida Ear Nose and Throat Association9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 477-1133
South Florida ENT Associates6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-0203
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Aunque espere bastante valió la pena se toma su tiempo para escucharte y responde tus preguntas amable positivo lleno de energía buena vibra muy profesional Dios lo bendiga por su entrega y amor a sus pacientes
About Dr. Alberto Fernandez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467452193
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods.