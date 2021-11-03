Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD
Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Pune / B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Vaezi's Office Locations
Sheldon Rudansky MD120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2436
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! Was my 1st reaction to meeting this doctor. I have been around long enough to know the real deal and this gentleman is the real deal. Very intelligent, Very personable, attentive, detail oriented, down to earth, calm, cool, it was an instant connection. I had many questions and concerns prior to my surgery he took so many of my calls himself. He was very straight forward and transparent about what I should expect from the very beginning, we went over those expectations in great detail, going back and forth until I felt like we both were on the same page as far as how it should all go down on the day of the surgery. He made me feel like I was participating in the decisions, I felt really connected. This doctor's energy is palatable, bright, warm and positive. There is no doubting this surgeon, he is at the top of his game! Post surgery, I could not believe the outcome! I couldn't find my own scar! He hid it so well, my recovery was shorter in duration than I expected, no side effe
About Dr. Alec Vaezi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pune / B.J. Medical College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaezi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaezi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaezi has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaezi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaezi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaezi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaezi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaezi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.