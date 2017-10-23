See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD

Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Baltimore Shock Trauma

Dr. Flaxman works at Chronic Pain Management of New Jersey in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flaxman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chronic Pain Management of New Jersey
    1930 Marlton Pike E Ste N70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 581-9157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shore Medical Center
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 23, 2017
    I’ve seen so many doctors throughout the years for my health issues and lost confidence in the medical profession. Once I met Dr. Flaxman, it was a breath of fresh air. From the beginning I knew he truly cares about his patients. You can tell he is excellent at what he does and enjoys helping others. I was very sad to hear he sold his practice and I will definitely miss him. He has further expanded his love for the profession and to know he will continue helping others the way he helped me.
    Bordentown, NJ — Oct 23, 2017
    About Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Baltimore Shock Trauma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaxman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaxman works at Chronic Pain Management of New Jersey in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Flaxman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaxman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaxman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

