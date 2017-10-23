Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Flaxman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Baltimore Shock Trauma
Chronic Pain Management of New Jersey1930 Marlton Pike E Ste N70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 581-9157
- Shore Medical Center
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Amerihealth
- First Health
- Medicare
I’ve seen so many doctors throughout the years for my health issues and lost confidence in the medical profession. Once I met Dr. Flaxman, it was a breath of fresh air. From the beginning I knew he truly cares about his patients. You can tell he is excellent at what he does and enjoys helping others. I was very sad to hear he sold his practice and I will definitely miss him. He has further expanded his love for the profession and to know he will continue helping others the way he helped me.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1497870133
- Baltimore Shock Trauma
- Beth Israel Medical Center-New York, Ny
- Johns Hopkins University
- Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
