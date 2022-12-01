Overview

Dr. Alexander Harmatz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Harmatz works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc. in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Greenville, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.