Dr. Alexander Mohler, MD

Oncology
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Mohler, MD

Dr. Alexander Mohler, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Mohler works at THE VANDERBILT CLINIC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mohler's Office Locations

    The Vanderbilt Clinic
    1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3501, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Meningiomas
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Mohler, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356667745
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuro-Oncology, University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus, Denver, Colo.
    Residency
    • Neurology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Denver, Colo.
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Mohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohler works at THE VANDERBILT CLINIC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mohler’s profile.

    Dr. Mohler has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

