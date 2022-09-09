See All Oncologists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD

Oncology
3.0 (2)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD

Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Philipovskiy works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Philipovskiy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary
    805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Acute Leukemia

Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Philipovskiy was always very kind and compassionate and laid my options out for me in plain English so I could understand. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of oncology care.
    Ann Adams — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598074544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philipovskiy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Philipovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Philipovskiy works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Philipovskiy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Philipovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philipovskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philipovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philipovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

