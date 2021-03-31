Dr. Larocca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Larocca, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Larocca, DPM
Dr. Alexandra Larocca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY.
Dr. Larocca works at
Dr. Larocca's Office Locations
Babylon Podiatry1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 100, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Mrs. LaRocca provided me exceptional care, medical directives, and advice. Her impact still affects me positively a long while after she transferred to another facility.
About Dr. Alexandra Larocca, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881009629
Dr. Larocca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larocca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.