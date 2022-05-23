See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Alexis Furze, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexis Furze, MD

Dr. Alexis Furze, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Furze works at Facial Plastic Surgery OC, Newport Beach, CA in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Furze's Office Locations

    Alexis D. Furze, MD, FACS
    520 Superior Ave Ste 270, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 906-3223
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Headache
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2022
    My entire experience with Dr. Alexis Furze and all of the staff I encountered along the way were phenomenal. I had a lot of internal work done to fix chronic sinus and breathing issues; Dr. Furze is a perfectionist and knows exactly what he is doing with respect to the ENT issues (otolaryngologist & double board certified in reconstructive and plastic surgery). I always felt like I had his full attention in appointments, was never rushed, and he would close out every visit ensuring that I did not have any unanswered questions. The accessibility and friendliness of his staff was refreshing. He was very realistic and honest with anticipated outcomes and I couldn’t be happier with the results.
    Sarah F. — May 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexis Furze, MD
    About Dr. Alexis Furze, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447453048
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Furze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furze works at Facial Plastic Surgery OC, Newport Beach, CA in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Furze’s profile.

    Dr. Furze has seen patients for Headache, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Furze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

