Overview of Dr. Amanda Basford, MD

Dr. Amanda Basford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Basford works at Conroe-Woodlands Gastroenterology PA in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Gout and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.