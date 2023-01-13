Dr. Amanda White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda White, MD
Dr. Amanda White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
University Physicians Group - Women's Health911 W 38th St Ste 202, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-8670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr White provided time, patience, empathy and knowledge. I would strongly recommend her and I am confident about my upcoming surgery. The surgery will be done by Dr White and rectal surgeon, April Fox, working together. Dr White is very kind and empathetic to any concerns. I have seen her 3 times. I wanted to avoid surgery, but my condition has deteriorated, so now surgery is the best option for me. Because Dr White has taken so much time to explain my situation, I am no longer fearful at what seems like a fairly major surgery.
About Dr. Amanda White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164642237
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
