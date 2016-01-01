Overview

Dr. Amit Mirchandani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Lewisville, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Mirchandani works at Metro Anesthesia Consultants Llp in Dallas, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX, Rockwall, TX and Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.