Dr. Amit Mirchandani, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Mirchandani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Lewisville, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Mirchandani works at
Locations
Metro Anesthesia Consultants Llp3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 273-4114
Seva Pain & Wellness1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 700, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 306-4116
Orthopaedic Specialists of Dallas1301 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 306-4116
Professional Anesthesiology Surgical Services PC2811 E 15th St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 935-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Medical City Lewisville
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Mirchandani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457687378
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirchandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirchandani works at
Dr. Mirchandani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirchandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirchandani, there are benefits to both methods.