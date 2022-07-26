Dr. Amna Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amna Khan, MD
Dr. Amna Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Dr Khan is one of the brightest, most professional, yet extremely caring doctors that I have EVER met, and sadly I have met far too many! My Cortisol level was bottoming out recently and went from 4.5 to 1.3 in just a couple of weeks. My energy was nonexistent and to put it mildly — I was suffering — Dr Khan’s reaction was nothing short of amazing! As it was not practical for me to get additional testing with the shore traffic, I opted to go to the ER and she was very adamant that I do so! She left FOUR messages for me between the time I got off the TeleHealth call and actually getting to the ER. She was available at 3:30 a.m. to talk to the ER doctors that ultimately performed a test that they normally wouldn’t do and had me discharged home the very same morning for me to receive the steroid meds that Dr Khan had delivered UPS Next Day: Saturday! I was discharged as my electrolytes were normal as Dr Khan already got ahead of it! Her positive attributes easily negate any negative ones!
About Dr. Amna Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356531024
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
