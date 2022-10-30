Dr. Hegazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amr-Zakaria Hegazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Amr-Zakaria Hegazi, MD
Dr. Amr-Zakaria Hegazi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Hegazi's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Frederick46B Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-6777
Maryland Oncology - Mt. Airy205 Center St Ste 200, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (301) 829-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hegazi is a very caring compassionate doctor. He acts very quickly when an health issue/ concern arises. I would highly recommend Dr Hegazi.
About Dr. Amr-Zakaria Hegazi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366443152
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- Ain Shams U Hosps
- Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Hegazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hegazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hegazi speaks Arabic.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hegazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hegazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.