Dr. Amy Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Zhou, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Zhou, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zhou works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Directions
-
3
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhou?
About Dr. Amy Zhou, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Female
- 1538600986
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou works at
Dr. Zhou speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
Dr. Zhou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.