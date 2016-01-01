See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Davis, CA
Dr. Amy Zhou, MD

Pediatric Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amy Zhou, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zhou works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Amy Zhou, MD

    • Pediatric Medicine
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • Female
    • 1538600986
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Davis
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

