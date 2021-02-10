See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. An Hoang, MD

Urology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. An Hoang, MD

Dr. An Hoang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Dr. Hoang works at Houston Metro Urology, PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Hoang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Metro Urology, PA
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 771-9224
  2. 2
    West Houston Medical Center
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 112, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 493-9966
  3. 3
    Methodist Sugar Land
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 325-1090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. An Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194012310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute - National Institutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas - Houston/MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. An Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

