Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Lyerly Neurosurgery800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 388-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had emergency back surgery during the corona virus pandemic. I had completely lost the feeling in my leg and foot (sciatica) and was in extreme pain. Bedridden for 10 days prior, I was desperate to get this done and was worried the executive order would prevent it. Dr Cannestra came highly recommended by my doctor as well as others. I couldn't be happier with him and the job he did performing the surgery. It went better than expected and he was just a great guy all around. I wasn't even worried going into surgery. Highly recommended. He saved my back and my sanity!! His staff is great too.
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659328029
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Cannestra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannestra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannestra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannestra has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannestra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannestra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannestra.
