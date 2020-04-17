See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD

Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Dr. Cannestra works at Lyerly Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cannestra's Office Locations

    Lyerly Neurosurgery
    800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 388-6518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 17, 2020
    I had emergency back surgery during the corona virus pandemic. I had completely lost the feeling in my leg and foot (sciatica) and was in extreme pain. Bedridden for 10 days prior, I was desperate to get this done and was worried the executive order would prevent it. Dr Cannestra came highly recommended by my doctor as well as others. I couldn't be happier with him and the job he did performing the surgery. It went better than expected and he was just a great guy all around. I wasn't even worried going into surgery. Highly recommended. He saved my back and my sanity!! His staff is great too.
    Jason M. — Apr 17, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659328029
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
