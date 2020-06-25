Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemechek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD
Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Dartmouth College Master of Science | Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Nemechek works at
Dr. Nemechek's Office Locations
Progressive Health Center701 E Hampden Ave Ste 225, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-9200
Colorado Head & Neck Specialists2535 S Downing St Ste 480, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nemechek removed part of my thyroid. His office staff was amazing and took a lot on my anxiety away. I love Dr. Nemechek’s approach with his patients and he is so personable. Highly recommend him and his practice.
About Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College Master of Science | Tulane University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemechek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemechek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemechek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemechek works at
Dr. Nemechek has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemechek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nemechek speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemechek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemechek.
