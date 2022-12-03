Overview

Dr. Andrew Shreiner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Shreiner works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.