Dr. Andy Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andy Fan, MD
Dr. Andy Fan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-6747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fan?
Great doctor,very professional. I've been a patient of Dr.Fan for over 2 years and find him to be thorough.He always returns my calls and is kind an caring.
About Dr. Andy Fan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Hebrew
- 1730107327
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan speaks Chinese and Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.