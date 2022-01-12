Dr. Andy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andy Tran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Peak Heart & Vascular12361 W Bola Dr Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (602) 641-9486Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Tran for eight years and my husband has been a patient of his for four years. Upon moving to Arizona I was concerned about finding an electrophysiologist as the doctor I had in Colorado is excellent. My insurance agent suggested Dr. Tran and I am ever grateful that he did. By far, Dr. Tran is the very best electrophysiologist I have been to. He excels in his field and nothing seems to be beyond his expertise. In addition to his surgical and diagnostic skills, he is caring and compassionate. Dr. Tran will go the extra mile and beyond for you. Terri, his PA, is also excellent.
About Dr. Andy Tran, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1295781029
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- MCP Hahnemann University
- St. George's University
- University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
