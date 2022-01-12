Overview

Dr. Andy Tran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Peak Heart & Vascular in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.