Dr. Aniq Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aniq Shaikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of Central Florida PA10800 Dylan Loren Cir Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 277-8665
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shailh has been my gastroenterologist for many years. When I first suffer from GERD, I was miserable. He checked me, did an Endoscopy and have gotten my GERD in chek since. He listens, and give you his up to day professional opinion. Definitely I recommend Him 100%
About Dr. Aniq Shaikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1043209695
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaikh speaks Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shaikh can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.