Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Newman, MD
Dr. Anita Newman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Martin L Hopp MD8631 W 3rd St Ste 440E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
For almost 25 year Dr Newman has seen many in our family for ENT issues, some simple some life threatening. An unparalleled diagnostic sense and diligent science background helped with sinus, ear and throat issues. Most of these time, meds and diligent follow up has helped. Back in 2014, however, on my complaints of ear blocking coming down a small hill numerous times, she felt my neck and checked me over. Her vast experience now sensed something potentially serious. I had 30 minutes to be across the street at Cedar Sinai Sinai Imaging for scan. This was almost evening time. Scan showed something suspicious which ultimately proven to be Cancer in my throat and a throw off to one of the right lymph nodes. Other test were ultimately ordered to pinpoint everything. Without this skilled keen sense and years of practice, I would not be here 8 years laterals almost 80 years of age. I had 8 hours of surgery, 35 rounds over 8 weeks of neck, throat Radiation and concurrent every week or more Chemotherapy. So if it was a balance issue, a sinus infection, allergy or bad cold, Dr Newman was always there to help. This is why 5 stars and of course I am not her only patient. Attitude always great, sometimes overloaded with an office of sick people, but always there to remember every detail of your case. A blessing for any patient. I am lucky to have my life today because of her skills.
About Dr. Anita Newman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1871603993
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Newman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.