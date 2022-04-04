Dr. Ankit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankit Patel, MD
Dr. Ankit Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Jose M Diaz MD PA507 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 206-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel was great. He spent a lot of time going over everything and did not rush me at all. I would highly recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Ankit Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083979322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.