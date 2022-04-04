Overview of Dr. Ankit Patel, MD

Dr. Ankit Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.