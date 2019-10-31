Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD
Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
James R. Meadows MD Pllc9844 S 1300 E Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (435) 264-6032Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Granger Medical Alta View Sports Medicine96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 304 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-6031MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I waited for over a year before posting a review on my knee surgery for my torn meniscus to make sure of the results. And because this is the first review that I have done online. For me, the surgery went well and I no longer have Knee pain. Unless I look, I’m not sure of which knee had the surgery. Against Dr. Anthony Gordon‘s recommendation, I’ve continued to play basketball into my middle 50s with a little problem. Dr. Gordon was able to keep me calm and sent me home with pictures of inside my knee. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Ill Hosps|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
