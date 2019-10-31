Overview of Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD

Dr. Anthony Gordon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Granger Medical Alta View Sports Medicine in Sandy, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.