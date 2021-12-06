Dr. Anthony Massimillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massimillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Massimillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Massimillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
-
1
Long Island Gastroenterology PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 235, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-5252
-
2
Klein, Geier, Lipp, MD, LLP300 Old Country Rd Ste 31, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had two colonoscopies with Dr Massimillo as my provider. I found him to be thorough and compassionate. He is genuinely interested in his patients.
About Dr. Anthony Massimillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043277692
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massimillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massimillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massimillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massimillo has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Indigestion and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massimillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massimillo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Massimillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massimillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massimillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massimillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.