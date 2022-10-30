Overview of Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD

Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Cherokee Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and Union Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Orthopedic Specialties in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.