Dr. Anthony Tropeano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tropeano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Tropeano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Tropeano, MD
Dr. Anthony Tropeano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tropeano works at
Dr. Tropeano's Office Locations
-
1
Dickson Medical Associates127 Crestview Park Dr Ste 204, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 378-3370
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tropeano?
Dr. Tropeano is a very knowledgeable doctor. He listens to his patients and is willing to try other options instead of just one. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Tropeano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033114327
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tropeano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tropeano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tropeano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tropeano works at
Dr. Tropeano has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tropeano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tropeano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tropeano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tropeano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tropeano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.