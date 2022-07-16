Dr. Anup Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Anup Shah, MD
Dr. Anup Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Adrienne LeGendre, MD7010 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 442-6700
Krishnawari Pant, MD11555 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 442-9100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shaw did a total shoulder replacement on my right shoulder Dec 1, 2020, which I had a previous surgery on before. After many years it began to give me a lot of pain and I couldn't lift my arm past a certain point. After the pain was too much, and cortisone shots were not helping, I finally decided to get it done. I have total movement just like it was before any injuries! I am now getting a knee replacement, and the knee surgeon asked about the shoulder surgery. He admired the scar and that I had total movement, asked about the procedure, which I couldn't tell him the medical details he was asking. So this is to tell you that he did a wonderful job! Not to say that this wasn't a very painful surgery, because it was! It took several weeks to recover, and intensive physical therapy at a facility (not at home) that made all the difference! I'm proud to have had him as my doctor! If my left shoulder ever needs repaired, I would get him to do it too!!! He's awesome!
About Dr. Anup Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336323799
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.