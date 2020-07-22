Overview

Dr. Armando Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.



Dr. Garcia works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Dania, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.