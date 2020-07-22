Dr. Armando Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Armando Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Garcia works at
Doctors Medical Center, NW 119 street1272 NW 119th St, Miami, FL 33167 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Doctors Medical Center, Calle 8 senior center5521 Sw 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Doctors Medical Center, Dania368 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania, FL 33004 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kendall Town & Country11535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 595-8000
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Excelente Cardiologo muy amable y super profesional lo recomiendo cien por ciento
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003837873
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.