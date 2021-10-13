Dr. Armin Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armin Alavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Armin Alavi, MD
Dr. Armin Alavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons, England and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alavi's Office Locations
1
Brian D. Brantner M.d. A Professional Corporation3555 Loma Vista Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions
2
Ventura Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group Inc451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 648-3081
3
Pacific View ENT533 E Micheltorena St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 335-1690
4
Ventura ENT Medical Group3003 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3081
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alavi?
I was having some ear issues and went to see Dr Alavi. What a wonderful doctor, his bedside manner is outstanding, I never felt rushed, he answered all my questions, and solved my issue. I know why he has so many 5 star reviews, this doctor is a skilled clinician and true gentleman. I woud highly recommend him to any who are looking for a ENT doctor. His staff is also kind and helpful, and the office decor is impeccable!
About Dr. Armin Alavi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134318439
Education & Certifications
- USC Medical Center
- Royal College Of Surgeons, England
- University of London
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.