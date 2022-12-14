Overview

Dr. Armond Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophageal Ulcer and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.