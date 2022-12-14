Dr. Armond Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armond Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Armond Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 689-5960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 630, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-6891
-
3
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 109, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 780-1111
-
4
Red Bird Endoscopy Center3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 189, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 331-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Went terrific good new and wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Armond Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1245290071
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophageal Ulcer and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.